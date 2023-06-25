Esken (LON:ESKN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2023

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esken (LON:ESKNGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on the stock.

Esken Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of LON ESKN opened at GBX 2.76 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £28.43 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.86. Esken has a 12-month low of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.94 ($0.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.27.

About Esken

(Get Rating)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

