Esken (LON:ESKN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esken (LON:ESKN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on the stock.

Esken Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of LON ESKN opened at GBX 2.76 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £28.43 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.86. Esken has a 12-month low of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.94 ($0.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.27.

Get Esken alerts:

About Esken

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.