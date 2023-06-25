AO World (LON:AO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.15) target price on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AO World from GBX 51 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.67) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 70.25 ($0.90).

Get AO World alerts:

AO World Price Performance

Shares of AO opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05. AO World has a 1 year low of GBX 37.22 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 85.80 ($1.10). The stock has a market cap of £486.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1,055.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.92.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.