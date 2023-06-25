Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Trading Up 66.7%

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 504,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 691% from the average daily volume of 63,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Hudson Resources Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Hudson Resources Company Profile

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 31.1% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

