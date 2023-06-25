National Bankshares Lowers good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Price Target to C$0.20

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

GDNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products Price Performance

CVE:GDNP opened at C$0.13 on Friday. good natured Products has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.