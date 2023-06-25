Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $203.00

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 203 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.52), with a volume of 8806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.50 ($2.51).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. The company has a market cap of £576.01 million, a PE ratio of 2,437.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Alfa Financial Software news, insider Duncan Magrath sold 347,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £560,141.54 ($716,751.81). Company insiders own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

