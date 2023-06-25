Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($42.23) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($44.79) to GBX 3,400 ($43.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.99) to GBX 2,700 ($34.55) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.23) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($43.51) to GBX 3,200 ($40.95) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,055 ($39.09).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,248 ($28.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 783.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,427.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,861.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,223.50 ($28.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,699 ($47.33).

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,493 ($31.90) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($21,086.03). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 672 shares of company stock worth $1,675,781. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

