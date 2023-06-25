Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 229 ($2.93) price objective on the stock.

Shares of ADT1 opened at GBX 158.80 ($2.03) on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 94.73 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 217 ($2.78). The stock has a market cap of £441.24 million, a PE ratio of -1,134.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 23.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.67.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

