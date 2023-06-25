Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 229 ($2.93) price objective on the stock.
Adriatic Metals Price Performance
Shares of ADT1 opened at GBX 158.80 ($2.03) on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 94.73 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 217 ($2.78). The stock has a market cap of £441.24 million, a PE ratio of -1,134.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 23.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.67.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
