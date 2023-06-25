Victrex (LON:VCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,350.00

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,350 ($17.27) and last traded at GBX 1,400 ($17.91), with a volume of 15092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,416 ($18.12).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on VCT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,280 ($29.17) to GBX 2,090 ($26.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,050 ($26.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($25.59) to GBX 1,750 ($22.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($24.31) to GBX 1,590 ($20.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Victrex Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,631.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,556.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,652.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.
Victrex Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity at Victrex
In other news, insider Martin Court acquired 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,530 ($19.58) per share, for a total transaction of £9,180 ($11,746.64). Also, insider Ian Melling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($19.42) per share, for a total transaction of £15,180 ($19,424.18). Insiders have bought a total of 1,620 shares of company stock worth $2,466,112 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
Read More
