William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 22.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 59,083 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

