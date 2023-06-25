Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for FTI Consulting in a report released on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

FCN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $188.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

