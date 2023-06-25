La-Z-Boy Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for La-Z-Boy’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of LZB stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $561.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

