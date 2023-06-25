Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issued By Zacks Research

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a report released on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRSK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $224.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.31. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,509. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

