Zacks Research Comments on Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

BHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth $15,148,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

