Brokers Offer Predictions for Avid Bioservices, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDMO. Stephens lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.84. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $25,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,270.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $25,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,270.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $81,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,875 shares of company stock worth $1,213,950. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 841,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 59,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 481,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 93,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

