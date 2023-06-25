William Blair Weighs in on Exact Sciences Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Shares of EXAS opened at $92.62 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $50,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 825,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.