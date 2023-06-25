William Blair Weighs in on Exact Sciences Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Exact Sciences Price Performance
Shares of EXAS opened at $92.62 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97.
Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $50,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 825,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences
In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
