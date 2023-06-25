Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.90 on Friday. Henry Schein has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

