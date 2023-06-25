Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Lifted by Analyst

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.30 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,702 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

