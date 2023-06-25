Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Brinker International, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Brinker International stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 81.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

