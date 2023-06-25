Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

