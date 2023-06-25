Zacks Research Comments on United Natural Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 369.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 368,914 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,937,000 after acquiring an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

