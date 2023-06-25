Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

