Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.
Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.
About Commerce Bancshares
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Commerce Bancshares from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Commerce Bancshares
Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.