Mplx Lp to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mplx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 61.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.90%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

