FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report released on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $13.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.44. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $14.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.73 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.25.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $365.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

