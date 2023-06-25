Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TD SYNNEX Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for TD SYNNEX’s current full-year earnings is $10.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

NYSE SNX opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $154,535.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,554.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $154,535.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at $579,554.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

