Wedbush Weighs in on AutoZone, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $45.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $44.57. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $130.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2025 earnings at $164.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,423.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,555.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,486.80. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $29.03 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

