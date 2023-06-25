Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryanair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Ryanair’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ryanair’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $109.20. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.