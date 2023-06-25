Raymond James Comments on Evertz Technologies Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of ET opened at C$13.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.10. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$10.03 and a 52-week high of C$15.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

