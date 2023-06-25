FY2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Increased by Wedbush

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.26. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

