Zacks Research Weighs in on THOR Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the construction company will earn $6.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.60. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of THO opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.76. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $105.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.