William Blair Comments on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $46.06 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

