Wedbush Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $11.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $10.93. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $43.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2023 earnings at $10.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $14.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $2,043.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,017.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,721.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,233.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 257,639 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,604,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

