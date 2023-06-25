Research Analysts Set Expectations for IDEX Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Trading Down 0.3 %

IEX stock opened at $203.04 on Friday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average is $220.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

