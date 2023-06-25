REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on REVG. Robert W. Baird upgraded REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REV Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get REV Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of REV Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 376,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 32,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in REV Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 69,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in REV Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Price Performance

REVG stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $765.70 million, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. REV Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.