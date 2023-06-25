argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $456.16 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $456.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in argenx by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,769,000 after buying an additional 133,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in argenx by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of argenx by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $396.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.03. argenx has a one year low of $333.07 and a one year high of $423.99.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Analysts anticipate that argenx will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

