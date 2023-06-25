WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$187.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$187.50.

WSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

WSP Global Stock Performance

WSP stock opened at C$168.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$175.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$170.86. WSP Global has a one year low of C$139.37 and a one year high of C$182.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 6.5459985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

