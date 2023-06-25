Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target at $1,148.96

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,148.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($20.99) to GBX 1,390 ($17.79) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,230 ($15.74) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Antofagasta Stock Down 1.5 %

ANFGF opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

