Brokerages Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Price Target at $10.91

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.91.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CS Disco by 251.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CS Disco by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 348,613 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CS Disco by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CS Disco by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CS Disco by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Stock Performance

NYSE LAW opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $470.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.27. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 59.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

