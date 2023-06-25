BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $13.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIGC. DA Davidson began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

BigCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $677.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 142.71% and a negative net margin of 43.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.54 million. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $30,731.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,956.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,460 shares of company stock valued at $114,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 11.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 168,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 831,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 67,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 106.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

