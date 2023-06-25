ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$3.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.78.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ECN shares. TD Securities lowered ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
ECN Capital Trading Down 7.6 %
TSE ECN opened at C$2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$661.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 8.98. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$7.29.
ECN Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
