Brokerages Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target at $56.52

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.52.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

