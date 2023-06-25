Brokerages Set Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) PT at $84.60

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADEVF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $8.65.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.