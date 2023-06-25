Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $5.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 18.4 %

SPCE opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,320,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,300,000 after purchasing an additional 639,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,874,000 after buying an additional 558,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,769,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,966,000 after buying an additional 461,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after buying an additional 255,231 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 1,199,760 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

