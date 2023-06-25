Brokerages Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) PT at $10.00

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have commented on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $193.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.11. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,687.81% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,630,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,066,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

