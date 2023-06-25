Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target at $77.80

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 68,375 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

