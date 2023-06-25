Analysts Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price at $21.11

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ BASE opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $678.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $311,015.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 690,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,882,798.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,221 shares of company stock worth $848,142 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.