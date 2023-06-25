Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $47.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $298,217.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,244.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $298,217.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,244.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,637.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 500,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Stories

