Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Trading Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.29. 1,228,173 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 919,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCS. TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $831.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

