W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as low as $66.46 and last traded at $66.55, with a volume of 361640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
W. P. Carey Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87.
W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.94%.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.
