W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as low as $66.46 and last traded at $66.55, with a volume of 361640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.94%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

