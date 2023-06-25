GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 202,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 263,301 shares.The stock last traded at $69.69 and had previously closed at $68.09.

The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMS. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,082,084 shares of company stock valued at $71,920,348. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in GMS by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GMS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

