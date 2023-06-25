Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 84,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,047,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Specifically, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $683,072.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,601,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $127,431,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $89,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,061,847.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,991. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $171.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.24 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 310,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,006,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,252,000 after buying an additional 281,935 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth $2,221,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Warby Parker by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 59,495 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 68,774 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

